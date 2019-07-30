× Bill and Wendy Full Show 7.30.19: We’re ready for the fair

Today’s show started off with a bit of a surprise. Wendy actually went to see a movie at the movie theater. I know, we were all shocked as well. Wendy shares her review on Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time In Hollywood”. Then, Bill tells us some good news. He will be filming an episode of “Collector’s Call” next week. One of our listeners, Dan Thielmann, who has also been on the show, called in to give Bill all the ins and outs on what he can expect from his upcoming interview. Roger Cheng from CNET also joined us for a little Tech Tuesday update. And then, we get some details about the McHenry County Fair from another one of our loyal listeners.

*Shortly after 11:30 newscast, we experienced some technical difficulties and we were unable to broadcast.*

