× Writer Phil Potempa explores the rich legacy of Chicago’s dinner theater scene

Writer and author Phil Potempa joins Justin on Extension 720 to discuss Chicago’s dinner theater history. Phil talks about the excitement over the new show Teatro ZinZanni, the strength of the dinner theater scene in Chicago, how Drury Lane and other theaters in the area have reinvented themselves, the celebrities that appeared at Chicago dinner theater shows, the contributions that Bill Pullinsi made to the Chicago dinner theater scene and what we can expect from the dinner theater scene in Chicago in the future.

This is the podcast for Extension 720. The show originates from Chicago on WGN Radio and features newsmakers, tastemakers and trailblazers. Hosted by award-winning broadcaster Justin Kaufmann, this talk show/audio magazine goes in-depth to help you better understand the city (and world) that you live in.