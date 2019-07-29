× Wintrust Business Lunch 7/29/19: Mac & Mia Closes, Top 10 Employee Benefits, & Weedless Suburbs

Steve Bertrand hosts the afternoon business program discussing a range of subjects from the success of the e-scooter sharing program, to the best employee benefit programs, and the suburban perspective on marijuana in Illinois.

Segment 1: (At 0:00) Katherine Davis, Reporter at Chicago Inno, checked in on the effectiveness of the scooters all around the city, the closing of the all-inclusive kid clothing company Mac & Mia, and the new company called BallBox that caters to beach-goers.

Segment 2: (At 11:35) Ilyce Glink, CEO of Best Money Moves, touched on the importance the keeping certain paper documents in a digital world, while also discussing the top 10 employee benefits.

Segment 3: (At 23:01) Amy Guth, Host of The Crain’s Daily Gist, shared why some Illinois suburbs are accepting the legalization of marijuana in the state, but are refusing to let businesses sell the drug.