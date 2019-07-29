× WGN Radio Theatre #408: The Jack Benny Program & Broadway Is My Beat

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf are; bringing you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre for July 28, 2019. First episode of the night is: “The Jack Benny Program” Guest Starring: Fred Allen; (06-27-48). For our final episode of the night we have: “Broadway Is My Beat: Joan Fuller Case” Starring: Larry Thor; (11-17-50).

