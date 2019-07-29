× The Top Five@5 (07/29/19): A 16 year-old makes 3 million dollars playing Fortnite, Frank Robb says Chance The Snapper is living like a rock-star, Charlamagne Tha God calls President Trump a racist, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Monday, July 29th, 2019:

President Trump signed a bill extending funding for the 9/11 Victims’ Compensation Fund for the next 73 years. Radio host Charlamagne Tha God in an interview on MSNBC, called President Trump a racist for attacking Rep. Elijah Cummings on Twitter. 16 year-old Kyle Giersdorf made a name for himself by winning 3 million dollars in a Fortnite tournament, and more!

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3664995/3664995_2019-07-30-005535.64kmono.mp3

