The Top Five@5 (07/29/19): A 16 year-old makes 3 million dollars playing Fortnite, Frank Robb says Chance The Snapper is living like a rock-star, Charlamagne Tha God calls President Trump a racist, and more…

In this Sunday, July 28, 2019 photo, Kyle Giersdorf celebrates as he holds up the trophy after winning the Fortnite World Cup solo finals in New York. Giersdorf, of Pottsgrove, Pa. who goes by the name "Bugha" when competing, racked up the most points and won $3 million as the first Fortnite World Cup solo champion. (Epic Games via AP)

President Trump signed a bill extending funding for the 9/11 Victims’ Compensation Fund for the next 73 years. Radio host Charlamagne Tha God in an interview on MSNBC, called President Trump a racist for attacking Rep. Elijah Cummings on Twitter. 16 year-old Kyle Giersdorf made a name for himself by winning 3 million dollars in a Fortnite tournament, and more!

