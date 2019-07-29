× The Opening Bell 7/29/19: Earning and Learning Is A Vital Aspect to Education in 2019

The education conversation is a constantly changing as the professional world demands new skills from employees, and Dr. Igancio Lopez (President of Harold Washington College at the City Colleges of Chicago) kicked off the new week with Steve Grzanich to explain the to discuss the new partnership with Facebook and their approach to direct business partnerships that help shape the school’s curriculum. Alexia Elejalde-Ruiz (Food Industry Reporter at the Chicago Tribune) is indulging in her sweet tooth by looking at the details of the recent changes of candy products (most notably Butterfinger) and how it’s its paying off for locally based Ferrara Candy.