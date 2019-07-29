The John Williams Show Full Podcast 07.29.19: Alligators, Lollapalooza, and Vietnamese food!

Posted 4:02 PM, July 29, 2019, by , Updated at 03:56PM, July 29, 2019
petemcmurray700w

Pete McMurray

Pete McMurray is in for John Williams today. Pete begins the show by discussing a recent cancer fundraiser he attended in which the charity raised over $740,000. Next, Pete speaks to Block Club Chicago reporter Mina Bloom who shares her thoughts on the second alligator to surface in the Chicago area. Then, Pete and Elif talk about best concerts of 2019 and Lollapalooza, which kicks off Thursday. Finally, Pete speaks to Lollapalooza vendors Nancy Mai of Tank Noodle and Jared Leonard of The Budlong Hot Chicken who give insight into their preparation for large festivals.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.