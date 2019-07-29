× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 07.29.19: Alligators, Lollapalooza, and Vietnamese food!

Pete McMurray is in for John Williams today. Pete begins the show by discussing a recent cancer fundraiser he attended in which the charity raised over $740,000. Next, Pete speaks to Block Club Chicago reporter Mina Bloom who shares her thoughts on the second alligator to surface in the Chicago area. Then, Pete and Elif talk about best concerts of 2019 and Lollapalooza, which kicks off Thursday. Finally, Pete speaks to Lollapalooza vendors Nancy Mai of Tank Noodle and Jared Leonard of The Budlong Hot Chicken who give insight into their preparation for large festivals.