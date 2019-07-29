× Steve Dale On Why Summer Heat Is Deadly For Pets

Bill and Wendy chat with noted pet expert Steve Dale. Steve explains the dangers of ticks and Lyme disease in city parks, including Chicago. He also talks about recognizing and preventing heat exhaustion in dogs, what should you do if you find a dog trapped in a hot car, and Steve tells us about some new research that suggests an end to severe cat allergies.

