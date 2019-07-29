× Steve Cochran Full Show 07.29.19: A great announcement about the show

Today on the Steve Cochran Show, as we jump back into another week of work, we talk about things people do to make our jobs harder. Dr. Kevin Most discusses the increasing rate of suicide among teens and how stress plays a major factor. Our MVPP is Sarah Lauch of #LifeLikeRoo and The Hot Mess Express. CNN Corespondent Ryan Nobles gives us an outlook on what’s to come this week. Dean Richards takes on the hottest news in entertainment including Lollapalooza weekend and Meghan Markle’s new job. Then, Ji Suk Yi joins the show with a BIG announcement and it looks like she’s already picked her favorites from the Steve Cochran Show crew!