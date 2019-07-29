Roe Conn Full Show (7/29/19):

Posted 8:07 PM, July 29, 2019, by , Updated at 06:51PM, July 29, 2019

Roe Conn (Photo: Mike Po)

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Monday, July 29th, 2019:
WGN-TV’s Joe Donlon has an update on increased security on this year’s Lollapalooza; Frank “Alligator Trapper” Robb has an update on “Chance the Snapper” and what we know about an alleged second gator found at the Humboldt Park Lagoon; Duck Ambassador & Special Olympics Superstar Nick Lorenz talks about the excitement leading up to the 14th Annual Chicago Ducky Derby; The Top Five@5 offers a tribute to the voice of ‘Minnie Mouse’ the late Russi Taylor; And WGN’s Bears Insider Adam Hoge checks in from Bourbonnais & the Chicago Bears training camp on the kicker battle.

