× Neighborhoods Matter: Off the Record with artist, writer and political savant Bruce Elliott in Old Town

“Off the Record” is a series of conversations with prominent Chicagoans in their communities. Tonight on Extension 720, Justin is joined by the legendary Bruce Elliott at the Old Town Ale House in Old Town. Bruce tells us about when he moved to the neighborhood, how the neighborhood was a center for counter-culture, how Old Town has changed through the years, what Old Town is like today, the amount of crime in the neighborhood, the legacy of the Old Town Ale House and where he sees the neighborhood going next.

This is the podcast for Extension 720. The show originates from Chicago on WGN Radio and features newsmakers, tastemakers and trailblazers. Hosted by award-winning broadcaster Justin Kaufmann, this talk show/audio magazine goes in-depth to help you better understand the city (and world) that you live in.