MVPP: Sarah Lauch #LiveLikeRoo and Hot Mess Express ensures all pets have a fulfilling life

Photo Courtesy of Sarah Lauch

Founder of Live Like Roo, Sarah Lauch, began the organization as a way to carry on the legacy of her late pet and bestfriend, Roosevelt (Roo). The charitable organization provides support to families whose pets are facing a cancer diagnosis by way of care packages, financial support, and more. Shortly after founding #LikeLikeRoo, Sarah teamed up with Lulu’s Locker Rescue to help pets that have been surrendered and labeled for euthanasia. For her constant work to ensure all pets have a fun and fulfilling life no matter what, she is our Steve Cochran Show MVPP.

