Trump tweets, Lollapalooza traffic and alligator hoaxes

It’s Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann! This is the podcast that makes fun of the news and can also get you from Lake Shore Drive to 290 in like 5 minutes. Today’s top stories include President Trump’s tweets about the city of Baltimore, Lollapalooza traffic closures, police investigating a possible alligator hoax, the Cubs losing a series to the Brewers, the Sox losing a series to the Twins, Bears training camp kicking into gear and Justin visiting the 16″ No Glove Nationals Tournament in Forest Park.

