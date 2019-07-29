× Live from Studio 303: Low-reen and the Maxwell Street Blues Band

Joining Justin tonight on Extension 720 is Low-reen and the Maxwell Street Blues Band! Band members Lori Lewis, Sair Stewart Muhammed and Kevin Shanahan talk about their upcoming show as part of The Big Deal at Maxwell Street Market, why they named the band after the Maxwell Street Market, how the band came together, how the Maxwell Street Market has evolved, the importance of blues music to the market and why they want to keep the legacy of Maxwell Street Market alive. Also joining the band in-studio is Alisa Baum of the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE) who talks about the event this weekend and DCASE’s goal to bring the Maxwell Street Market back to its former glory. Low-Reen and the Maxwell Street Blues Band also perform a few songs including “Running and Hiding,” “Everyday I Have the Blues” and “Can’t Lose What You Ain’t Never Had.”

