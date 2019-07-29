Our streams will return after tonight’s White Sox game.

“It was always in air quotes. Robert likes them young” Veteran reporter Jim DeRogatis speaks out about R. Kelly in his new book

Posted 4:57 AM, July 29, 2019, by , Updated at 09:06PM, July 30, 2019

Veteran reporter Jim DeRogatis, known for receiving the sex tape that in 2000 allegedly show singer R.  Kelly having sex with a 14-year-old girl, speaks out about R.Kelly and more in his newest book, “Soulless: The Case Against R. Kelly.”

“It was always in air quotes. Robert likes them young,” says Jim. “What does that mean?”

For more information Jim DeRogatis and his new book visit JimDero.com.

Keep the conversation going with Rick Kogan on Twitter! @RickKogan

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.