Hoge and Jahns: Akiem Hicks, Charles Leno Jr., and a Surprisingly Exciting Kicking Competition

Posted 6:05 PM, July 29, 2019, by

BOURBONNAIS, Ill. — Akiem Hicks and Charles Leno Jr. both join the podcast from training camp as Kevin Fishbain once again fills in for Adam Jahns. The guys discuss what has turned into a surprisingly entertaining and competitive kicking competition and also break down some of the other winners and losers from the first few days in Bourbonnais.

Like the podcast? Subscribe for free on Apple Podcasts and Google Play!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.