× Hoge and Jahns: Akiem Hicks, Charles Leno Jr., and a Surprisingly Exciting Kicking Competition

BOURBONNAIS, Ill. — Akiem Hicks and Charles Leno Jr. both join the podcast from training camp as Kevin Fishbain once again fills in for Adam Jahns. The guys discuss what has turned into a surprisingly entertaining and competitive kicking competition and also break down some of the other winners and losers from the first few days in Bourbonnais.

Like the podcast? Subscribe for free on Apple Podcasts and Google Play!