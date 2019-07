× Ferrara Might Be Changing The Recipe of Your Favorite Candy Bar…

Butterfinger is one of the candy bars that locally based Ferrara Candy has altered the recipe and packing to, but Alexia Elejalde-Ruiz (Food Industry Reporter at the Chicago Tribune) told Steve Grzanich its paying off. Alexia explained that the taste aren’t dramatically different, but its just one of the shakeups that the company and larger industry are seeing to stir up business.