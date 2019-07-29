× Extension 720 with Justin Kaufmann Episode #28: Chicago History: Past and Present

Tonight on Extension 720: Exploring Chicago’s history from Maxwell Street to the Old Town Ale House! We continue our neighborhood tour by heading north to Old Town and a chat with the legendary Bruce Elliott at the Old Town Ale House, we discuss the rich history and the future of Chicago dinner theater with writer Phil Potempa and we end the show with some great live blues music courtesy of Low-reen and the Maxwell Street Market Blues Band!

