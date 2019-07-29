× Eric Zorn On His Time at Fiddle Camp & Gender-Neutral Bathroom Bill

Governor J.B. Pritzker signed a law last Friday that requires all public single-occupant bathrooms to be open to users of any gender. Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by their pal, the feisty Tribune columnist, Eric Zorn! He shares his thoughts about the bill and he gives us a quick recap on his time at fiddle camp.

