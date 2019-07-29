× “Elton Jim” makes a plea for Paul and Ringo to “Come Together,” and makes bold predictions for this year’s Emmy Awards

In this 166th episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano urges former Beatles Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr to do a final, co-headlining tour to celebrate The Beatles legacy with the two remaining members — BEFORE IT’S TOO LATE!! And in the “Pop Culture Club,” Jim and regular contributor, Emily Armanetti explain how the Emmy Awards have gone up “Schitt’s Creek”.