“Elton Jim” makes a plea for Paul and Ringo to “Come Together,” and makes bold predictions for this year’s Emmy Awards

Posted 7:00 AM, July 29, 2019, by , Updated at 04:21PM, July 26, 2019

In this 166th episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano urges former Beatles Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr to do a final, co-headlining tour to celebrate The Beatles legacy with the two remaining members — BEFORE IT’S TOO LATE!!  And in the “Pop Culture Club,” Jim and regular contributor, Emily Armanetti explain how the Emmy Awards have gone up “Schitt’s Creek”.

