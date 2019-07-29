× Don Zminda’s new book offers insights into the legendary life of Harry Caray

Author Don Zminda sits down with Bill and Wendy in the studio to talk about his new book “The Legendary Harry Caray: Baseball’s Greatest Salesman”. In “The Legendary Harry Caray: Baseball’s Greatest Salesman”, Zminda delivers the first full-length biography of Caray since his death in 1998. It includes details of Caray’s orphaned childhood, his 25 years as the voice of the St. Louis Cardinals, his tempestuous 11 years broadcasting games for the Chicago White Sox, and the 16 years he broadcast for the Chicago Cubs while also becoming a nationally-known celebrity.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.