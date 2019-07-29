Florida alligator expert Frank Robb holds an alligator during a news conference, Tuesday, July 16, 2019, in Chicago. Robb captured the elusive alligator in a public lagoon at Humboldt Park early Tuesday. (AP Photo/Amr Alfiky)
Block Club Chicago Reporter Mina Bloom on new alligator “Second Chance”
Block Club Chicago Reporter Mina Bloom joins Pete McMurray to share her perspective on claims by two men that they caught another alligator in Humboldt Park. That’s just three weeks following the capture of Chance the Snapper.