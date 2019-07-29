× Bill and Wendy Full Show 7.29.19: Mystery Monday

Author Don Zminda discusses his new book, “The Legendary Harry Caray: Baseball’s Greatest Salesman”; Steve Dale has some big news about cat allergies; Eric Zorn from the Chicago Tribune talks about the passing of the “Equitable Restrooms Act,” which will have all single-occupancy restrooms in “places of public accommodation” be labeled as gender-neutral; and Bill explains the mystery package he received over the weekend.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.