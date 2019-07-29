× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 7.29.19: Mickey, Minnie, and Disney

Today on the bonus hour, Bill and Wendy discuss the differences between Disney World and Disneyland. Plus, “Mickey Mouse” makes a quick guest appearance on the show and he talks about the sudden loss of Russi Taylor, the longtime voice actor best known for bringing the character of Minnie Mouse to life.

