× Alligator Robb’s update on Chance The Snapper: “He’s getting the rock-star treatment.”

Frank Robb, famed “gator-trapper” joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to discuss a video of a man claiming he caught a second alligator in the Humboldt Park Lagoon. Robb, also gives an update on “Chance The Snapper” who is living in an alligator farm in St. Augustine, Florida.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3664991/3664991_2019-07-30-000831.64kmono.mp3

