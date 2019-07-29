Alligator Robb’s update on Chance The Snapper: “He’s getting the rock-star treatment.”
Frank Robb, famed “gator-trapper” joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to discuss a video of a man claiming he caught a second alligator in the Humboldt Park Lagoon. Robb, also gives an update on “Chance The Snapper” who is living in an alligator farm in St. Augustine, Florida.
