After Hours W/ Rick Kogan | 07.28.19 | Veteran reporter Jim Derogatis speaks out about R. Kelly, Mister Kelly’s for a night and more

From 1953 until 1975, the greatest women entertainers of the 20th Century, wowed audiences at Mister Kelly’s, a small nightclub on Chicago’s Rush Street. That’s why producer Daryl Nitz, son of Mister Kelly’s founder David Marienthal, Adam Carston and singers Suzanne Petri, Anne Burnell and Margaret Murphy-Webb join Rick Kogan in the Allstate Skyline Studio as they prepare for “The Women of Mister Kelly’s,” a benefit performance that remembers some of the greatest women performers to grace Mister Kelly’s.

“It informs us all,” says Suzanne Petri “All the music they sang is the music we sing and love. There were great clubs.”

The tribute begins at 7:30 p.m. at City Winery

Tickets start at $30. For more information about “The Women of Mister Kelly’s” visit misterkellyschicago.com.

Veteran reporter Jim DeRogatis, known for receiving the sex tape that in 2000 allegedly show singer R. Kelly having sex with a 14-year-old girl, speaks out about R.Kelly and more in his newest book, “Soulless: The Case Against R. Kelly.”

“It was always in air quotes. Robert likes them young,” says Jim. “What does that mean?”

The book features details of how it all went down after Derogatis first received the video, recent allegations against R.Kelly and more.

For more information on “Soulless: The Case Against R. Kelly” visit JimDero.com

