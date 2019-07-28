× WGN Radio Theatre #407: The Six Shooter, Archie Andrews & Gang Busters

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf are bringing you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre for July 27, 2019. First, a classic episode of the night will be: “The Six Shooter: Jenny” Starring: James Stewart; (09-20-53). Our second episode of the night will be: “Archie Andrews: Trying to Go Fishing” Starring: Bob Hastings; (08-24-49). “Gang Busters: Tennessee Triggermen” Starring: Ted De Corsia; (06-19-48)

