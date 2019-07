× The Ultimate Wisconsin State Fair Experience: A Family Tradition for 168 years

Kathleen O’Leary, CEO of the Wisconsin State Fair (August 1-11, West Allis, WI), shares the best ways to explore this 168 year old family tradition across the border. Plus, listen to a bonus interview with Kevin Cronin of REO Speedwagon who is performing LIVE at the Wisconsin State Fair on Thursday August 1st! Visit wistatefair.com for more information.

