The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 7/28/2019

On this edition of The Sunday Spin:

Rick Pearson is joined by Pat Brady of Next Generation Strategies to get his take on the Mueller testimony. As a former Assistant U.S. Attorney and once the head of the State Republican Party, Pat touches on the tenor of the hearings of the House Intelligence Committees; Mueller’s performance and articulation throughout; and probability of impeachment.

Next, Rick speaks with Brad Considine, Director of Strategic Initiatives for the Alliance to Prevent Legionnaires’ Disease, about new rules and regulations going into effect regarding water safety and management. Brad explains how legionnaires’ disease arises and the struggles with addressing the cases that surface, how crucial the water infrastructure is across the U.S., and much more.

Then, Rick welcomes Brian Bernardoni as he discusses his departure from the Illinois Association of Realtors after serving for 17 years as their Government Affairs Strategist. Brian expresses his gratitude for the work he’s done and love for all of Chicago as he reminisces over his time spent with the association. He also expresses his concerns for small businesses and neighborhoods for the future, and shares what’s in store for his career moving forward.