"The issues of an aging water infrastructure across the U.S. is compounding the issue of Legionnaires' Disease"

Rick Pearson speaks with Brad Considine, Director of Strategic Initiatives for the Alliance to Prevent Legionnaires’ Disease, about new rules and regulations going into effect regarding water safety and management. Brad explains how legionnaires’ disease arises and the struggles with addressing the cases that surface, how crucial the water infrastructure is across the U.S., and much more.