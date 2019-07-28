The Chicago Way, Ep. 202: It’s time to ‘Step Up for Chicago’ in the Smollett/Foxx case, Jeanne Ives is ready to ‘restore confidence’ in IL’s 6th, and more…

FILE - In this March 26, 2019, file photo, actor Jussie Smollett talks to the media before leaving Cook County Court after his charges were dropped, in Chicago. On Friday, July 19, 2019, lawyers for Smollett filed motions contending the actor was the victim of an attack in an effort to convince a judge to reverse his decision to appoint a special prosecutor in the case. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty, File)

The Chicago Way w/John Kass – Ep 202: John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined by retired Judge Sheila O’Brien to talk about her latest filings in her quest for getting a special prosecutor to look at the Jussie Smollett case and why she thinks it’s time for Chicago’s big law firms to ‘step up’ for Chicago. Then, former Republican state Rep. Jeanne Ives of Wheaton discusses her bid for Congress in the 6th Congressional District and why she thinks she can ‘restore confidence’ after Rep. Sean Casten’s first term in office.

