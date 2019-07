× Steve Dale 7/28/2019 Full Show: Emotional health of dogs in shelters

Steve Dale is joined by Erica Feuerbacher, Assistant Professor of Companion Animal Welfare and Behavior in the Department of Animal and Poultry Science at Virginia Tech, as she discusses results from some of her latest research studies. Erica explains the importance of touch as animals take to petting over verbal praise; the positive impacts of fostering a dog for a day or a two; and much more.

Learn more at www.stevedale.tv