× Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning | Fill-In Hosts: Pete McMurray & Saudia Davis | July 28, 2019

Join Pete McMurray and Saudia Davis this week, as they fill in for Dean Richards. They starts things off with Steam Engineer, Ed Dickens, discussing the 33-foot-long Big Boy No. 4014 as part of Union Pacific’s tour to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the First Transcontinental Railroad. Then, Joe Pollina, an expert on lawns and landscaping, joins Pete and Saudia, to answer listener’s questions. Gina Marotta, career coach and spiritual guide, provides insights on how to traverse your career and life, to pursue your passion and happiness. Finally, travel expert, Amy Tara Koch, stops in to discuss her traveling highlights and her latest article, NAPA WITH THE FAMILY (GREAT WINE, MINIMAL WHINE).