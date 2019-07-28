× Brian Noonan Show 7/28/19: New trends and young scientist innovations

In this jam-packed episode, Brian talks about unexpected encounters with strangers and some changing trends among high schoolers. He also talks to Emilia Dobek, Illinois’ 3M Young Scientist Challenge State Merit Winner, about the scientific innovations she’s come up with — as a middle schooler!



Brian opens the show by talking about an encounter with a toddler in a craft store, which left him feeling uneasy about how strangers see you. Are you ever surprised by how people perceive you in public? Listeners weigh in with their thoughts and stories.

Then, Brian discusses the new trend of high school students working fewer jobs outside of school. He talks about jobs he had while in school and what students may be missing out on by focusing exclusively on schoolwork and not experience working in a professional environment or participating in extracurricular activities.

Emilia Dobek joins Brian in-studio to discuss the 2019 3M Young Scientist Challenge. She was announced as this year’s 3M Young Scientist Challenge State Merit Winner for Illinois by 3M and Discovery Education, chosen as a result of her passion for science, spirit of innovation, and effective communications skills. She discusses the Auto-Lock Trigger System, her invention to try to help prevent mass shootings, which was her submission for the competition. She also talks about a Lockheed Martin competition she won last year when she designed a system to help astronauts make the journey to Mars.

To wrap up the show, Brian talks about a new sugary breakfast cereal based on Baby Shark.