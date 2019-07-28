× Brian Bernardoni reminisces over his time spent with the Illinois Association of Realtors

Rick Pearson welcomes Brian Bernardoni as he discusses his departure from the Illinois Association of Realtors after serving for 17 years as their Government Affairs Strategist. Brian expresses his gratitude for the work he’s done and love for all of Chicago as he reminisces over his time spent with the association. He also expresses his concerns for small businesses and neighborhoods for the future, and shares what’s in store for his career moving forward.