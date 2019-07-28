× A Tribute to the best women Cabernet singers in Chicago

From 1953 until 1975, the greatest women entertainers of the 20th Century, wowed audiences at Mister Kelly’s, a small nightclub on Chicago’s Rush Street. That’s why producer Daryl Nitz, son of Mister Kelly’s founder David Marienthal, Adam Carston and singers Suzanne Petri, Anne Burnell and Margaret Murphy-Webb join Rick Kogan in the Allstate Skyline Studio as they prepare for “The Women of Mister Kelly’s,” a benefit performance that remembers some of the greatest women performers to grace Mister Kelly’s.

“It informs us all,” says Suzanne Petri “All the music they sang is the music we sing and love. There were great clubs.”

The tribute begins Monday, July 29 at 7:30 p.m. at City Winery. Use promo code “WGN5” for a discount on tickets.

Tickets start at $30. For more information about “The Women of Mister Kelly’s” visit misterkellyschicago.com or citywinery.com.

