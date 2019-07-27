× Zach Smith on Hawks Convention “Never Been a Part of Anything Like This” | Pete McMurray

Newly acquired forward from the Ottawa Senators Zach Smith embraces his 1st Blackhawks Convention, and he joined Pete McMurray to share his experience so far. Smith has “Never been apart of anything like this” and anxious to the hit the ice in front of the City of Chicago. Zach also reflects on being a rival to Andrew Shaw when they played against each other but is excited to be suiting up with him and not against him.