× Wintrust Business Lunch 7/27/19: Alby Gallun, Brady Dennis, & Paul Sullivan

Amy Guth sits down with reporters and experts from across the country to discuss business news of the week, including a list of six ideas to help ease the crisis of rising rents and vanishing affordable housing, the deal that four major automakers have struck with the state of California, and tech companies that are taking expensive, luxury items and packaging them as investments, dividing the ownership of these items into shares and selling them.