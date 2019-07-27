× White Sox Weekly 07/27/19 | Ozzie Guilien, Brooks Boyer, and Rick Renteria

Mark Carman has a jam packed show that is sure to be a favorite for any White Sox fan!

First Carm talks to former White Sox manager Ozzie Guilien. Ozzie opens up about managing in baseball, the 2005 World Series team, and dives into how he got into baseball and particularly why he considers himself so lucky with the life he has.

Later in the show, Carm chats with manager Rick Renteria about the teams 2nd half, giving back to the community and who was his favorite player growing up.

Finally, the White Sox extended netting down the lines protecting all fans on the lower levels. Brooks Boyer, the Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing for the team joins Carm to discuss the extended netting and more!