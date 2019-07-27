× Startup Showcase: CHRGR & Win-Win

Today on the show, Scott Kitun talks with CEO of CHRGR, John Mullin. As a former media executive who enjoys the nightlife scene, John often found himself out late at a bar or venue with little or no battery left on his phone. Having limited options of tethering to an outlet and leaving his device unattended or worse letting his phone die, John realized the need for a product like CHRGR. Prior to founding CHRGR, John worked at a number of technology, experiential and media agencies including R/GA, MKTG, Kinetic Worldwide, and Twitter. In the past he has also worked for Rocawear and Rocafella Records, supporting marketing strategy for the Kanye West debut album College Dropout. More recently he was a member of the launch team for Beats Music, later acquired by Apple in 2014. John accredits his executive producer role at R/GA leading digital for Nike Basketball Global, as well as projects for Samsung, Mastercard, L’Oreal, A&E and a roster of other clients as the foundation for his creative digital and social experience. John has been featured on Cheddar TV, Launch SF and Medium.

Next on the show Scott is joined with CEO of Win-Win, Mike T. Brown. Win-Win was founded by former NFL linebacker and Duke University All-American, Mike T. Brown, who went from ’Tackling to Tech’ after teaching himself to code and moving to Silicon Valley. Most people wish there was a better way to donate to charity, so Win-Win combines giving with gaming to make donating to charity more fun and engaging! Win-Win offers fantasy sports style tournaments hosted by today’s biggest NFL and NBA athletes. Each tournament features a charitable cause chosen by host athlete and when fans join the tournament they make a voluntary, tax deductible donation to the cause. During the tournament, fans earn points for the accuracy of their game predictions and are competing to win epic fan experiences and priceless memorabilia.

To invest in CHRGR click here and to invest in Win-Win click here.

