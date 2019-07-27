Quest for Gold: Episode 1 – One Year ‘Til The 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo

Medals for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games are unveiled during a ceremony marking one year before the start of the games in Tokyo on July 24, 2019. - Tokyo entered the final leg of its marathon Olympic preparations, marking a year until the 2020 Games open with officials promising a high-tech but eco-friendly event. (Photo by Behrouz MEHRI / AFP / Getty Images)

The 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo begin July 24, 2020.

WGN’s Ryan Burrow begins the year-long countdown with Episode 1 of “Quest For Gold,” a weekly update on preparations for the Summer Games.

Over the next year we’ll talk to athletes, coaches, reporters, and other news makers involved in the Olympic movement…while adding a little Chicago flavor.  We’ll get updates on preparations, new sports, local Olympians, and reinvestigate what went wrong in Chicago’s bid for the 2016 games.

In the first episode we meet one of the first athletes to qualify for the 2020 games, open water swimmer Haley Anderson.

We also find out from Finbarr Kirwan, USOPC vice president, summer sport performance, how Japan is doing building out its venues, what the USOPC is doing to prep athletes for what could be extreme temperatures, and some of the new technology being used.

