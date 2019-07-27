× Pete McMurray Live from 2019 Blackhawks Convention Day 2

Pete McMurray host from Hilton Chicago for Day 2 of 3 for the 2019 Chicago Blackhawks Convention. Pete is joined by Blackhawks starting with Senior Vice President Al MacIsaac, who recaps the city’s energy and pays tribute to the worlds greatest fans. Blackhawks fan-favorite and winger Alex DeBrincat gives his take on his off-season and continues to keep his eye on the prize which is to bring a cup back to Chicago. Newly acquired winger Zach Smith reflects on his 1st Blackhawks Convention. NHL Hall of Famer Chris Chelios wraps up the broadcast recapping his 31-year playing career. Good buddy and former teammate Jeremy Roenick jumps in to reminisce about their history together.