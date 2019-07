× OTL #667: 1919 Chicago Race Riots, Strategic conservation, WVMO-LP serves Monona, WI

Mike Stephen gets the story of the 1919 Chicago Race Riots, learns about Openlands’ strategic plan for conservation, and discusses how WVMO-LP serves the community of Monona, WI. The local music on this week’s show comes from Purple Mountains.

To subscribe to the OTL podcast, please visit our iTunes page or RSS feed.