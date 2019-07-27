On The Road w/ Dane Neal | Full Show 7/27/19

Dane Neal got the show “On The Road’ by talking with The President of The Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Doug Boles, about the Big Machine Vodka 400 at The Brickyard coming up in September. Next, Dane talks with Impractical Joker Joe Gatto about the success of the show and more. Then on the show, Dane talks to the Chef Concierge over at Pfister Hotel in Milwaukee, Peter Mortenson. To close out the show, our good friend, Greg Alonzo with Speakeasy Customs & Classics, comes on the show to promote their newest event coming up.

