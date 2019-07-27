× Mike Heidemann Full Show Podcast 072619: Lolla VS. 69′ Woodstock, Festival Survival Tips, Garth Brooks, Bill’s Bar Open Mic Nights, Music and MORE!

To kick of the show, Mike Heidemann and WGN’s news anchor, Roger Badesch, discuss the 2019 Lollapalooza line-up and go back in time to talk in-depth about the 69′ Woodstock line-up. Next on the show producer Ashley Bihun hops on the air and shares the ‘Do’s’ and ‘Don’ts’ of festival attending. Then Mike talks with Forbes Music Journalist, Jim Ryan, about the recent Garth Brooks “Live Tour” he’s embarking on and much more. On the latter half of the show, Bill’s Bar very own Aaron Torricelli joins us live to chat about the power of the open mic and to encourage listeners to come out every Saturday to hangout with himself along with Mike at Bill’s Bar which is located at 30 East Hubbard St. in Chicago. To close out the show Mike is joined with Cameron Crowe to talk about his new documentary on David Crosby.