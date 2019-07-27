× Matt Bubala Full Show 7-27-19

Matt is back this weekend and the reunion is an interesting one! Jess talks about how she experiences some car troubles. Matt discusses his adventures from the past few weeks and listeners attempt at new solutions for Roger to raise money for his Disney fund. The crew discusses recent news events like the invasion grasshoppers in Las Vegas, the largest steam locomotive that’s on a journey across the Midwest and Ben Zobrist. Throughout the show, the crew also discusses how stress ages you and movie sequels that listeners would like to see. At 4:30 a.m., Matt chats with Dave Barthwell, Founder and the Branding Creative Lead of Wakandacon joins the show to discuss what you can expect at the event this weekend. A link to the full event itinerary can be found here.