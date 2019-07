× Chris Chelios reflects on his Hall of Fame Career | Pete McMurray

31 years Chris Chelios spent in the NHL, and he’s made it back to the Blackhawks front office. Chris joins Pete McMurray at Hilton Chicago for Day 2 of the Blackhawks Convention. Chelios, who played 664 of his 1,651 games with Blackhawks reflects on his playing career and some his best memories. A good friend and former teammate Jeremy Roenick joined the conversation later on to reminisce about their history together.