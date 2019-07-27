× Blackhawks Winger Alex DeBrincat “Poised to win a cup” | Pete McMurray

Joining Pete McMurray from Day 2 of the Blackhawks Convention is Blackhawks winger Alex DeBrincat. DeBrincat, a fan favorite in Chicago, had a rookie year to remember with the Hawks with 28 goals, 24 assists, only to follow it up last year with a 41 goal season and 35 assists. Alex remains to keep his eyes on the prize “Points and Goals don’t matter at the end of the day, It’s whether we’re winning or not and that’s our goal to win a cup”