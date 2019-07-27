× Blackhawks Crazy Podcast | Live From The 2019 Blackhawks Convention

Chris Boden and Scott King are live from the 2019 Blackhawks Convention in this weeks episode of the Blackhawks Crazy Podcast.

Three big guests join the guys. First Stu Grimson joins the show to talk about his work as an NHL Network analyst and the upcoming season for the team, including his thoughts on the Blackhawks offseason.

Next new goaltender Robin Lehner joins Chris and Scott to talk about what made him sign with Chicago, being open with his mental health, and what he is looking forward to this season with the team.

Finally defenseman Olli Maatta joins the show, he discusses his years in Pittsburgh, what happened when he found out he got traded, and the differences in captains between Jonathan Toews and Sidney Crosby.