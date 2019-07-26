× Wintrust Business Lunch 7/26/19: Creating Generic Drug Names, Low U.S. Birth Rates, & Fearless Cooking

Prescription drugs tend to cost a lot, and that’s why so many people turn generic drugs. Steve Bertrand and Andrea Hanis talked about how those generic drugs get their long, confusing names (which turns out is an entire business on it’s own here in Chicago). Dr. Eve Feinberg is explaining the reasoning behind the dip in American birth rates, and Catherine Siebel is sharing the story of her cooking business rooted in sociology, Fearless Cooking.